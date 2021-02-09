Irish Examiner view: Move on pensions is merely kicking can down the road

Irish Examiner view: Move on pensions is merely kicking can down the road
Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 09:29

It is not always prudent to kick difficult decisions down the road. That, however, may be unavoidable when all energies are concentrated on a pandemic.

Understandable as that may be, secondary problems, if they can be so described, persist until resolved.

The Commission on Pensions was established to try to untangle the vulnerabilities, inequities, and maybe suggest how we might better fund retirement. 

It is due to report before July but it may be overly optimistic to hope it might offer a transformative blueprint. 

Rather it is likely proposals will fall within the parameters of today’s pensions landscape. 

Apple carts will not be toppled. 

Any others, as various proposals on the housing crisis show, would unsettle this hidebound, conservative administration.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced another Band-aid measure to try to keep our pensions ship afloat.

She revealed that retirees over 65 will no longer have to sign on for the dole while they await a State pension. 

That recognises a disparity but it also includes a cut of €45 a week. It will be paid at jobseeker’s benefit rate, not the State pension rate, so an annual gap of €2,355 ensues.

This is just one of the many public sector/private sector anomalies the commission will have to consider as this particular, divisive can has been kicked along the road far too often. 

Time to topple apple carts.

Read More

'It has made matters worse' - Government plan leaves 65-year-old retirees worse off

More in this section

Long row a very tall windmills offshore Irish Examiner view: Cork Harbour has potential to be a wind sector hub
General views of Croke Park Irish Examiner view: An unwise partnership for the GAA
2019 National Elite Mens & Womens Elite Boxing Championships Finals Irish Examiner view: An evil, sinister force in action
pensions#covid-19person: heather humphriesorganisation: commission on pensions
Garda stock

Irish Examiner view: Open and transparent Garda corruption probe is vital

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices