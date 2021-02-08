Irish Examiner view: An unwise partnership for the GAA

The more important question is, however, very different. Should a community organisation like the GAA, one built on our better instincts and hopes, one sustained by selflessness, have a partnership with a firm routinely criticised for mistreating its 30,000 staff? Can all of the accusations ranging from sweatshop abuse to below minimum wage pay be discounted? Owned by billionaire Mike Ashley, who also owns Carlton, Dunlop, Donnay, Lillywhites, Slazenger, Karrimor, Campri, No Fear, Kangol, Firetrap, House of Fraser and Newcastle United, Sports Direct has become symbolic of how the changing world of work has made so many people vulnerable. Sports Direct, from whom this newspaper has accepted advertising, is not by any means the only employer so charged.