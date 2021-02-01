Irish Examiner view: Brave Russians

Irish Examiner view: Brave Russians

Police stand blocking approaches to the street as protesters try to break through during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia. Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up the wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Picture: AP

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 08:19

A decade ago, almost to the day, Tunisia’s Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was toppled by protests triggered by the self-immolation of a street vendor. A former military officer, he ruled that country for 23 years. Almost immediately, tens of thousands of emboldened Egyptians flooded Cairo’s Tahrir Square, driving Hosni Mubarak from power and transforming the nascent Arab Spring into a true phenomenon.

Yet in Egypt today, authoritarianism has a tighter grip than ever, and its people are drained or traumatised. The most populous Arab nation is enduring its deepest human rights crisis for decades. Poverty has deepened, while the pandemic and falling oil prices exacerbate hardship.

Yet despite that sobering example, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets this weekend in opposition to Vladimir Putin’s autocracy. At least 1,000 were arrested.

We are, at least those Russians who long for change, at a point when that old equation — how much force will a dictator use to stay in power — becomes more and more relevant.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: It’s time we became a transparent society

More in this section

Sweeping things underneath the carpet - Business Dishonesty Irish Examiner View: It’s time we became a transparent society
Green food, environmental concept. Hand holding fork with leaves and globe. Element of this image are furnished by NASA Irish Examiner View: The black art of greenwashing
Irish Examiner view: Brava Cara, you gave such joy Irish Examiner view: Brava Cara, you gave such joy
arab springhuman rightsplace: egyptplace: russiaplace: tunisiaperson: hosni mubarakperson: putin
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021

Irish Examiner Review: Be responsible and keep us all safe

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices