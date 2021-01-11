Irish Examiner view: Undermining war on Covid-19

Two reports over the weekend, each telling diametrically opposed stories, show how very difficult it is to contain the pandemic, especially if a large cohort of people persistently imagine themselves beyond the regulations and ignore the ever-more-important stay-at-home advice.

Just as the head of the HSE warned that the health system is under “increasing strain” as the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients has reached 1,421, and even as vaccines were administered around the country, gardaí had to intervene in the uplands of Wicklow to send home people who travelled there to play in the snow.

Vehicles were towed away for illegal parking or blocking access. People were turned away from the uplands, while several towing trucks were

deployed to tow vehicles away yesterday.

Wicklow was not by any means the only place visited this weekend by people who lived far more than 5km away from their destination. Similarly reckless behaviour was reported from many parts of the country. All the while, medical staff are at the pin of their collar to meet the relentless demand for their services. All the while, medical staff risk their safety to help those who have contracted Covid-19. All the while, there were 600 hospital beds unusable due to infection control measures, staff sickness or unavailability as they were deemed to be close contacts of a person with Covid-19.

Sometimes we are indeed our own worst enemies.