Irish Examiner view: Let’s take shield from corporate workers

Irish Examiner view: Let’s take shield from corporate workers

Mick Ryan, an engineer with the United Nations’ World Food Programme, was killed in March 2019 when a Boeing 737 Max crashed.

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 09:27

UN worker Mick Ryan was one of 156 people killed in March 2019 when a Boeing 737 Max crashed. Months earlier, in October 2018, another 737 Max crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people. These 365 deaths were life-shattering for the victims’ loved ones but they cannot have been a surprise for Boeing as the manufacturer knew that the aircraft was dangerously defective. Yet, as today’s too-big-to-fail — or regulate — corporations often do, they carried on regardless. Passenger safety was regarded as subsidiary to profit targets.

This Thursday, the US Justice Department said Boeing had agreed to pay a €2bn fine for misleading regulators about the safety of its 737 Max. Mick Ryan’s widow, Naoise reacted strongly saying that Boeing should be charged with manslaughter rather than just fined. 

Read More

Wife wants Boeing charged with manslaughter

It is hard not to agree with her, especially as innocent air travellers will, one way or another, ultimately pay that fine, a tiny fraction of Boeing’s 2017 revenues of €75bn.

Just as was, and is, the case with our banks, wrongdoers can hide behind a corporate shield secure in the knowledge that they will not be held personally accountable for any misdeeds undertaken in their employer’s interests.

What a gamechanger, what a lift for societies and individuals it would be if that justice-defying protection was removed and people were held accountable for all of their actions, not just those in their personal lives.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Well done Greg

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 6, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Laxity on rules to test tolerance
Irish government cabinet meeting Irish Examiner view: Pandemic pregnancies cause extra worries
Irish Examiner view: Time for Ireland to claim Rockall Irish Examiner view: Time for Ireland to claim Rockall
plane crashcorporateboeing 737 maxmanslaughterair travelairplanesfinesplace: indonesiaperson: mick ryanorganisation: boeingorganisation: us justice department
US Protests

Irish Examiner view: The wake-up call that America can’t ignore

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices