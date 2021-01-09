Irish Examiner view: Well done Greg

Irish Examiner view: Well done Greg

Nita and Richard Tarr with their son, Greg. Greg has taken home the top prize of €7,500 and the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition trophy for his project titled “Detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes”. Picture: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 09:16

What a joy it is at anytime to recognise excellence; what a joy it is to bask, even precariously, in its reflected glory. What a particular joy it is at time when so many of the certainties of our world are challenged in novel ways to recognise the kind of excellence that enables science to overcome those challenges.

Greg Tarr, a Leaving Cert student at Bandon Grammar School in Co Cork, has been named the overall winner of the 2021 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Read More

Cork student wins Young Scientist 2021 with 'deepfake' detection software

He did not identify another Covid-19 vaccine but he developed a computer program to counteract the other great plague of our age — online disinformation and misinformation. Greg built a computer program using artificial intelligence to detect “deepfake” videos, which have caused havoc in our world via unpoliced social media channels. It is more efficient than many current state-of-the-art detection systems, the judges found. By these small but significant steps, our world and our civilisation will endure.

Well done Greg, and well done Bandon Grammar School.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: The wake-up call that America can’t ignore

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 6, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Laxity on rules to test tolerance
Irish government cabinet meeting Irish Examiner view: Pandemic pregnancies cause extra worries
Irish Examiner view: Time for Ireland to claim Rockall Irish Examiner view: Time for Ireland to claim Rockall
sciencebt young scientist#covid-19disinformationmisinformationdeepfakesocial medialeaving certperson: greg tarrorganisation: bandon grammar school
US Protests

Irish Examiner view: The wake-up call that America can’t ignore

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices