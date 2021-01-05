Irish Examiner view: Grim Covid figures must not dampen hope

The dawn of a new year is always a time to take stock; to stand, Janus-like, with an eye to the past and another to the future about to unfold.

During the last exceptional year, there has been no shortage of number-crunching and data modelling to help us do that as we attempted to chart the progression of a virus that wreaked havoc as it swept around the world.

We have come to expect record-breaking figures and unprecedented, if depressing, tallies.

Before focusing on one such figure which is threatening to overrun our hospitals and shut down the country even further — the surge in Covid-19 cases — let us consider another statistic that reflects the power of human connection at a time of a global pandemic.

The messaging service WhatsApp has reported that an incredible 100bn messages were sent on New Year’s Eve, equivalent to more than 13 times the population of the Earth. That startling figure tells the story of millions — indeed billions — of people who wanted to reach out, often from the confines of their own homes, to friends and family and wish them a better year to come.

It is safe to say that many of them also said “good riddance” to 2020, a year that has set records for all the wrong reasons.

Sadly, the new year is already outstripping the old when it comes to breaking records.

Paul Reid, head of the Health Service Executive, has warned that Covid-19 cases will soon reach the previously unimaginable figure of 7,000 a day.

While our health system is now meeting the demand coming at it “at an absolutely phenomenal rate”, the pandemic has exposed the many cracks in our ailing health system.

It is likely that the rise in infections will lead to the cancellation of many other hospital services in the days and weeks ahead.

It’s reassuring that public health specialists have agreed to defer a series of strikes planned for later this month, given the deteriorating situation, but their underlining concerns have yet to be addressed. They say they are understaffed, under-resourced, and under-valued.

That is a sentiment echoed right across the health sector, not least by student nurses whose pay and conditions are now under review.

Managing the immediate health crisis is, of course, to the fore, but there are many challenges facing the three-party coalition — Brexit, spiralling unemployment, an ongoing housing crisis, and eye-popping levels of pandemic borrowing, not to mention the more global, yet nonetheless urgent, questions of climate change and the policy implications of an ageing population.

Babies born in 2021 are expected to live to 104; a figure that offers great opportunities but significant challenges too.

It is a time for steady and calm political leadership; the kind of stewardship that has been too frequently absent in a government which has struggled through the last six months. Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s leadership of his own party has been questioned, most notably by sacked former agriculture minister Barry Cowen, who said he should not lead the party into the next election.

Mr Cowen’s wounded pride prevented him from taking a more active role in party affairs when he turned down an offer from Martin to be the party’s spokesperson on climate action, the defining topic of this generation.

In the midst of a global pandemic, when most of the country is fearful for their own, or a loved one’s health or employment prospects, some TDs may see an opportunity to create a new, more influential role for themselves.

There is dissent and division in the ranks, but the deliberate airing of internal party squabbles and leadership ambition at a time of national crisis will push voters further from the party and should be met with scorn.

The news is not all bad, however.

As we embark on 2021, it is important to look at the positive entries on the balance sheet. Science outstripped expectations by producing not one but several vaccines at breakneck speed. Ordinary people showed in myriad ways that a crisis can be the mother of invention as they adapted to a new reality.

We turned to the arts in great numbers, too, as the record-breaking figures announcing that 300,000 people tuned in last year to watch performances from the Abbey Theatre remind us.

Now, we must again prove that we can be exceptional. Stay at home. Respect level 5 restrictions, and curb this cruel virus.