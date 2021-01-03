Irish Examiner view: Decrease in road deaths are an inspiring outcome

Last year's figure is of 140 raod deaths is less than half that recorded in 2000 — just two decades ago — when 415 people died on our roads
Irish Examiner view: Decrease in road deaths are an inspiring outcome

A member of the Garda Roads Policing unit at a checkpoint on the Longmile Road, Dublin.

Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 08:36

It is at any time reassuring to know that concerted public effort allied to changes in everyday behaviour can have inspiringly positive, life-saving outcomes. At a difficult, challenging time like this such examples are precious. 

Though the Road Safety Authority yesterday reported that last year 149 road users lost their lives in 138 crashes — nine more than in 2019 — a longer context shows how very effective education campaigns, enhanced enforcement and better roads too, can be.

It shows how we can learn and improve our behaviour.

Last year's figure is less than half that recorded in 2000, just two decades ago. That year 415 people died on our roads so current figures are a victory for sanity and responsible road use. 

Any satisfaction provoked by that sweeping change must be qualified though — surely because of lockdowns and other constraints last year's figure should have been even lower?

Despite that caveat, these figures record positive change and show what can be achieved by common purpose.

Read More

Road deaths up by 9 in 2020 despite lockdowns

More in this section

CC NYE FESTIVAL Irish Examiner view: Pause and reflect ahead of ringing in new year
Coronavirus Irish Examiner view: Time to rally in final push to beat virus
Irish Examiner view: Journalism matters now more than ever Irish Examiner view: Journalism matters now more than ever
road safety authorityroad deaths
Irish Examiner view: Decrease in road deaths are an inspiring outcome

Irish Examiner view: Today’s babies may live for 105 years

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices