Irish Examiner view: Decrease in road deaths are an inspiring outcome

It is at any time reassuring to know that concerted public effort allied to changes in everyday behaviour can have inspiringly positive, life-saving outcomes. At a difficult, challenging time like this such examples are precious.

Though the Road Safety Authority yesterday reported that last year 149 road users lost their lives in 138 crashes — nine more than in 2019 — a longer context shows how very effective education campaigns, enhanced enforcement and better roads too, can be.

It shows how we can learn and improve our behaviour.

Last year's figure is less than half that recorded in 2000, just two decades ago. That year 415 people died on our roads so current figures are a victory for sanity and responsible road use.

Any satisfaction provoked by that sweeping change must be qualified though — surely because of lockdowns and other constraints last year's figure should have been even lower?

Despite that caveat, these figures record positive change and show what can be achieved by common purpose.