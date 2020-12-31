Irish Examiner view: Pause and reflect ahead of ringing in new year

Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 09:07

Sadly, we won’t be able to gather together to ring in 2021 on this very odd New Year’s Eve, but we might take the time to reflect on how the spirit of togetherness got us through the worst of this year’s unrelenting challenges.

Few will look back on 2020 with fondness but, as in all times of crisis, many positives emerged from our response to the myriad difficulties posed by the coronavirus.

The human spirit proved to be robust and resilient and, right across the world, we saw how inventive and inspiring people can be.

We saw a new vision for our cities, one that was human-sized and people-focused. 

In July, a €2m investment in Cork City’s cycling infrastructure was announced as part of a series of initiatives designed to make the city more accessible. Many cities elsewhere introduced similar measures.

Predictions about the death of the office may have been premature, but we should continue the year’s discussions on the introduction of a four-day working week, blended home-office arrangements, and ways to reduce the daily commute.

Other issues have also taken a welcome place centre-stage — a one-tier health system, climate change, a living wage for all, sustainability, the urgent need for social housing, and an alternative to direct provision, to mention but a few.

When the pandemic finally ends — as it will — let us hope that we make the bold decision not to return to ‘normal’.

Covid-19: Public urged not to attend New Year's Eve celebrations tonight

