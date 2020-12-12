Irish Examiner view: A virtual All-Ireland

Limerick's Tom Morrissey is tackled by Tadhg De Búrca of Waterford during the Munster final. They clash again in the first December All-Ireland final  tomorrow at Croke Park.

Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 11:14

Even though its more than 40 years since Munster beat the All Blacks the size of the crowd at the event is still growing, though maybe not as quickly as it did in the years immediately after that victory.

That I-was-there chest beating, accurate or otherwise, has moved on. The focus has now moved to Croke Park of 2007 when lreland beat England in what was one of those moments that reached far beyond sports’ boundaries.

The I-was-there bragging rights for tomorrow’s All-Ireland final between Limerick and Waterford are, and will be, indeed precious. Covid-19 decrees an empty stadium so not only will this be the first Ireland played without tens of thousands of fans in loud, passionate attendance, it will be the only one played in December. Fans of whatever hue will have to be satisfied with a virtual experience. The winners will hardly care. This is indeed unfortunate but, as the GAA is as much an affair of the heart as a physical experience, a 2020 hurling medal will be as valuable as any, especially if it is celebrated in a way that will allow crowds return for the 2021 final.

