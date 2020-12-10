Irish Examiner view: We must protect sportspeople

Irish Examiner view: We must protect sportspeople

England's Steve Thompson (right) is tackled by Ireland's Anthony Foley during the Six Nations game at Twickenham in 2002. Picture: Tom Hevezi.

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 10:11

It is sad that it is taking legal action for rugby sporting bodies to realise that serious reform of the game is needed to halt the growing tide of brain disease among players. The lawyer leading a case in the UK on behalf of players suffering from early-onset dementia has warned of an “epidemic” in brain disease among retired professionals.

Richard Boardman, who is representing a group of seven players, including 2003 England World Cup winner Steve Thompson, said up to 50% of former professional rugby players could end up with neurological complications in retirement. “Whether you believe the governing bodies and World Rugby are liable or not, something has to be done to improve the game.”

IRFU officials will no doubt be watching the proceedings with interest and, perhaps, some alarm. The issue has already proved costly to American football sporting bodies where the NFL settled a class-action lawsuit worth almost $750m with players suffering from neurological conditions. This followed a 2013 study that found brain disorders to be more than three times higher among NFL players than the general population.

In the end, it is not about money or compensation, but about safety. Action must be taken from schools rugby right up to international level. Men and women should be able to look back on their playing days with pride and joy, not regret.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Battling racism

More in this section

car insurance Irish Examiner view: We need to be able to trust insurers
Analysis: Wealth divides access to higher education Irish Examiner view: Top marks for maths, but we need innovators too
Man acquitted of rape to sue INM over article Irish Examiner view: Judiciary pay approval was a wasted opportunity
brain diseaserugbybrain disorderperson: steve thompsonperson: richard boardmanorganisation: irfu
Irish Examiner view: Battling racism

Irish Examiner view: Battling racism

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices