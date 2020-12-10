Irish Examiner view: We must protect sportspeople

It is sad that it is taking legal action for rugby sporting bodies to realise that serious reform of the game is needed to halt the growing tide of brain disease among players. The lawyer leading a case in the UK on behalf of players suffering from early-onset dementia has warned of an “epidemic” in brain disease among retired professionals.

Richard Boardman, who is representing a group of seven players, including 2003 England World Cup winner Steve Thompson, said up to 50% of former professional rugby players could end up with neurological complications in retirement. “Whether you believe the governing bodies and World Rugby are liable or not, something has to be done to improve the game.”

IRFU officials will no doubt be watching the proceedings with interest and, perhaps, some alarm. The issue has already proved costly to American football sporting bodies where the NFL settled a class-action lawsuit worth almost $750m with players suffering from neurological conditions. This followed a 2013 study that found brain disorders to be more than three times higher among NFL players than the general population.

In the end, it is not about money or compensation, but about safety. Action must be taken from schools rugby right up to international level. Men and women should be able to look back on their playing days with pride and joy, not regret.