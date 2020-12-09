Irish Examiner view: Progress on both vaccines and Brexit must justify optimism 

The Gods of Irony are having had a good week. They may have conspired to juxtapose events, one seismic, the other a work in progress, to show how daft people can be, how we can cling to questionable positions with an irrational fervour.

Or maybe they just looked on confident that we would, as we so often can, do their work for them.

In any event, they would have nudged each other in the ribs, pointing out that just as Brexit negotiations reached their latest die-in-a-ditch moment a hugely significant and reassuring event took place in the British Midlands.

There may have been, though it is too early to be conclusive, a second significant and reassuring event, this time in Brussels.

At around 6.45 am yesterday, at her local Coventry hospital, Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Mrs Keenan, who will be 91 next week, was born in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, and was a jewellery shop assistant until four years ago. The nurse who administered the vaccine, May Parsons, was born in the Philippines and has worked in the NHS for 24 years.

Mrs Keenan and Ms Parsons have lived in Britain for decades and not even the most rumbustious Brexiteer can pretend that they do not represent today’s globalised world in the most powerful way.

No matter how apolitical they are, by living good lives in Britain, those two women refute the regressive nativism at the heart of Brexit.

Also yesterday Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the details of how the vaccine would be offered in Ireland.

Vaccination will be available to everyone and will be free. It will be administered on the basis of age and vulnerability.

The announcement, hopefully, will bring a degree of certainty around sequencing and delivery. It must, after a difficult year, encourage optimism.

So too must the announcement yesterday afternoon that the British government will withdraw controversial measures on the Northern Ireland protocol which jeopardised a workable divorce deal.

Any reaction must be tempered but it is nevertheless very welcome.

In a joint statement, the UK and EU said that “an agreement in principle” had been reached on all issues.

The UK will withdraw clauses 44, 45, and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, which could have overridden the withdrawal agreement, and it will not introduce any similar provisions later.

Heads of solutions on food imports from Britain to Northern Ireland supermarkets, the issue of EU state aid rules, the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, and the question of an EU presence in the North have been agreed, as have exemptions for agricultural and fish subsidies from state aid rules, along with the composition of an arbitration panel to mediate on disputes.

It seems as if the prospect of a renewed border has been set aside and it must be hoped that all those affected by this, emotionally or practically, can find a way to make this 11th-hour arrangement work.

The Brussels announcement may not be on a par with the beginning of a vaccination programme but it is progress.

It is just possible that the Gods of Irony don’t get to have the last laugh.