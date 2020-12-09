Irish Examiner view: Judiciary pay approval was a wasted opportunity

Irish Examiner view: Judiciary pay approval was a wasted opportunity
Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 09:16

Coming so soon after the vote not to pay student nurses for pandemic work, yesterday’s Cabinet approval for plans to give the judiciary a pay rise in line with other pay rises across the public sector will stir several hornets’ nests.

Judges’ pay is, like it or not, compared to the earning capacity of solicitors or barristers some of whom — though not all — earn multiples of what judges are paid. 

This is not ideal but if we want to have premiership legal minds working as judges there is an unavoidable cost.

However, the decision does seem a wasted opportunity. 

The golfgate saga exposed behaviour beyond the reach of a democratically elected government.

Yet, those far less than ideal circumstances stand against the background of a decades-long effort to democratise appointments
to the bench. 

Those efforts have been stymied by the legal professions, a group with a deep belief in its own exceptionalism. 

Those efforts have not been pursued by any political party with the conviction needed to bring them to fruition. 

Indeed the politician who made this a signature issue — Independent Shane Ross — lost his seat at the last election.

Any future pay increases for judges must be linked to progress on this important issue, as current arrangements — no more than the shoddy treatment of student nurses — are anachronistic and speak to values from another time.

Government under fire for approving pay hike for judges but not for nurses

