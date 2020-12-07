Irish Examiner view: Online abuse of politicians so undermining

Irish Examiner view: Online abuse of politicians so undermining

 Tánaiste Leo Varadkar revealed responses to his online activity are around 10% homophobic and 10% racist.

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 10:23

An essential ingredient in any democracy is the capacity to listen to views other than your own, to ensure that any view may be given the oxygen of consideration so it might be embraced or rejected. That is a challenge sometimes underestimated and one on made all the more difficult by toxic online, often anonymous, commentary.

Today we report that politicians of all hues argue that the level of online abuse has become more personalised, vicious and relentless. One example was last week’s statement from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that responses to his online activity are around 10% homophobic and 10% racist.

This level of personal abuse has convinced people who might make a valuable contribution not to participate. That has many consequences, most of all in the quality of candidates offered to the electorate. It would be naive to imagine that all this abuse is thoughtless invective, not all of it is. A version of that old advice — follow the money — seems appropriate as is the act of encouraging anyone plucky enough, and with high ideals, to enter politics.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Time to take on fraud and corruption

 

More in this section

School cyber security survey Irish Examiner view: Security always comes at a price
Mortgage stock Irish Examiner view: End this fleecing of the weakest
Irish Examiner view: Make this the Christmas of vouchers Irish Examiner view: Make this the Christmas of vouchers
online abuseracismhomophobiaperson: leo varadkar
Red rose on grave

Irish Examiner view: A small but perfect motif for our times

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices