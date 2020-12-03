Irish Examiner view: Make this the Christmas of vouchers

If it is a truism that most families are just two or maybe three steps removed from their farm heritage, it is equally true that most families are or were connected with tourism.

Both industries are mainstays, both face huge challenges. The farm, food and drink sector looks on with bated breath as Brexit talks meander to a conclusion. The tourism sector, restaurants and pubs too, is on the ropes.

All will need focussed supports, from government and individuals, if they are to negotiate the known knowns standing between now and Christmas 2021. Difficult as those challenges are they can be overcome.

The scale of those difficulties was outlined to an Oireachtas committee yesterday by Paul Kelly, Fáilte Ireland’s CEO. He predicted the sector faces a “rapid acceleration” in insolvencies after Christmas.

Describing tourism as a sector is accurate in accountancy speak but it might be more emphatic to see it as a chain of communities, stretching from Kinsale to Kenmare, Killarney to Dingle, Lahinch to Leenane, Westport to Burtonport.

Without vibrant tourism, and all that entails, those communities and many more will struggle.

Their very future would be in jeopardy. Mr Kelly warned that though current Government supports are very welcome they are insufficient to generate, much less lead, recovery. More is needed on myriad levels.

The proximity of a vaccine is encouraging, but like Captain Benteen at Little Big Horn, it may or may not arrive in time. Britain yesterday became the first western country to licence the Pfizer/BioNTech version and it may be offered in Northern Ireland next week.

That welcome prospect is not entirely clear-cut though, as the International Air Transport Association is planning for a digital vaccination passport as proof of vaccination. Some airlines will insist only vaccinated passengers might fly.

Whether hotels follow that lead and insist on vaccination certification before accepting a booking remains to be seen. That possibility, however, should not be discounted, especially if the great majority of people insist on being protected from anti-vaxxer diehards.

The airlines’ contribution to recovery is clouded too by the formal announcement that Aer Lingus hopes to base aircraft in the UK next year. The ambition is to provide summer services between northern England and North America.

At our recent #IATAAGM, @DrTedros said that @WHO is developing a risk assessment & management framework to advise countries on travel measures including the appropriate use of testing.



See full video 👉 https://t.co/xEOjgO7Oak pic.twitter.com/jUGjIfXt6R — IATA (@IATA) November 30, 2020

That would have negative consequences for our airports and would underline, once again, the very high stakes in play when a small, open economy privatises vital infrastructure and services. The market, once again, shows where its unswerving, blind loyalties lie.

Just as with climate collapse, it can be hard to see how individuals might help sustain our tourism sector. Yet, just as with climate collapse, we can.

Over the next while many of us will try to find a Christmas gift for loved ones or friends. Maybe if we make this the Christmas Of The Hotel Or Restaurant Voucher we can achieve two objectives: A welcome gift, and a downpayment-as-a-lifeline to a struggling sector that will only be too happy to reopen when circumstances allow.

That such a gift would stir that great winter staple — the glow of positive anticipation makes the idea a no-brainer.