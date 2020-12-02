Irish Examiner view: A chance to strengthen political relationships

Irish Examiner view: A chance to strengthen political relationships

This week’s quickly deleted tweet from Laois/Offaly TD Brian Stanley is the latest provocation.

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 10:27

Any serious politician understands the choreography of condemnation yet very few have a real opportunity to reach beyond that hope-draining knock-and-drag. 

All too often condemnation stands where there should be an exchange that encourages one tribe or another to bend so progress might be made. This week, the condemnation two-step arrived with the sorry predictability of a Christmas pantomime. 

As is too often the case, Sinn Féin was the agent provocateur. As is too often the case, because silence is not a moral alternative, that party’s opponents responded as intended and condemned the latest taunting in a litany of tribal needling. 

Division amplified, trust long-fingered, possibility wasted. Again.

The 2009 decision by SF’s Martin Ferris to greet garda killers when they were released from prison was one such provocation. The offensive taunting by former SF MLA Barry McElduff over the 10 Kingsmill murders another. The Provo weapons used in that 1976 atrocity were used in 37 other murders. 

This summer’s funeral of enforcer Bobby Storey was another calculated provocation. There are many, many more. This week’s quickly deleted tweet from Laois/Offaly TD Brian Stanley is the latest.

It would be naive to imagine that in a party defined by its discipline, by its unrelenting purges, by its evangelical shinnerbots, that these needlings are missteps. It is reasonable to see them as they-haven’t-gone-away reminders of the steel in the velvet glove. 

The party must rewrite history but it cannot ignore those who made it. Nevertheless, Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke for the great majority of people, from Ballycastle to Ballycotton, when this week he condemned Mr Stanley’s “deeply offensive” behaviour.

It is unfortunate too that SF can rely on Britain to fuel a fading fire. This week’s decision not to hold a promised public inquiry into the 1989 murder of solicitor Pat Finucane is yet another dangerous error of judgment. 

Such an inquiry should have been held and concluded decades ago.

That indifference, and wilful ignorance too, was a threatening presence in early Brexit negotiations. Those talks, and the Finucane welching, underline misunderstandings weakening essential relationships. 

The suggestion from Britain’s home secretary Priti Patel that a blockade of Irish food might influence Brexit talks was an extreme moment in that relationship but it pointed to a bridge-building opportunity.

On Monday, RTÉ broadcast the first of two documentaries on our Great Famine. The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine, was chilling and provocative. Made in conjunction with UCC it relied on academics to offer disinterested — if that is possible — analysis. 

It detailed the circumstances that frame our relationship with Britain and how a preventable tragedy was used to deliver genocide. Though not by any means the last famine allowed to run out of control under British administrations an understanding of our famine and its legacy might, especially post-Brexit, help build relationships across these islands. 

Should a British broadcaster relay that documentary it might make a positive contribution to ending the politics of condemnation so long souring this relationship.

