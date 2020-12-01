Irish Examiner View: FF dissenters should look in the mirror

Sometimes beauty and the truth hide in plain sight. One instance was the set of decimal coins introduced 50 years ago.

A fifty pence piece — 50p — was introduced in 1970. The understated but beautiful design of that coin incorporated a woodcock, a respectful nod to our 1928 farthing. The coin was withdrawn in 2002, usurped by the euro. It exists now only as a ghost in the world of numismatics.

Since 1970 woodcock populations have become ever-more concentrated because more intensive land use leaves little room for the marginal habitat that supports the species, a migratory wader.

It may be subjective to suggest that the old, practically redundant 50p coin and the woodcock are perfect metaphors for Fianna Fáil, a once-dominant but fading presence.

However, the most recent poll suggests that is a fair comparison. A weekend Red C poll put the party on 12% while Fine Gael enjoys almost treble that at 33%. Sinn Féin hit a record 30%.

Senior Fianna Fáil figures took refuge in the idea that the poll reflects a failure in communication rather than irrelevance. “I have always been critical of our communication,” said junior minister Anne Rabbitte. Another Fianna Fáil TD conceded that “we are an analogue party in a digital age”.

That may be accurate but is it the full or even half the truth? Hardly. Some time ago party venerable Willie O’Dea, first elected in 1982, admitted that when he looked in the mirror, or more tellingly, around the parliamentary party, he did not see a leader in waiting.

That remains the case though the criticism of leader Micheál Martin grows louder and louder. This is exemplified by Sligo TD Marc MacSharry whose strident criticism is not by any stretch of the imagination underpinned by achievement.

These attacks continue despite the fact that two Fianna Fáil ministers left the cabinet over grievous misjudgments. Barry Cowen was sacked and, amazingly, his successor, Dara Calleary lasted just 17 days. A failure to communicate indeed but maybe not in the way meant by Ms Rabbitte.

Why not just introduce ‘Marshal Law’ 😳🤯 https://t.co/v8pulEaCkp — Marc MacSharryTD (@MarcMacsharryTD) November 24, 2020

That disconnect is exemplified in the person of Jim O’Callaghan, the man who would be king but felt unable to serve as a junior minister. Whether that no-thanks was based on hubris or that a junior ministry might have constrained his lucrative Law Library career only he can tell.

However, some weekends ago, Mr O’Callaghan gave an interview — one of many in recent months — that was revealing and troubling. He was asked to list priorities. The climate crisis barely made the cut, coming in after “the preservation of Irish culture”.

Mr O’Callaghan, and those who might support him, should look around the Dáil and ask themselves which of their colleagues share that Trumpian disdain for the issue of our time.

In recent days Mr O’Callaghan has, in opposition to his leader’s long-held, principled position, suggested Fianna Fáil should talk with Sinn Féin after any future election. Prior to February’s election, he had warned that Sinn Féin’s manifesto election promises, if implemented, would “turn the country into Venezuela”. Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley’s weekend mask-slipping — David Cullinane’s “Up the RA” too — may cause Mr O’Callaghan to pause but the majority who voted against Sinn Féin need not. Maybe Mr Martin’s critics should further temper their disdain and ask who was right about the mood of the electorate on abortion, Mr Martin or those who would remove him?

This weekend Ireland played Georgia and an easy victory was anticipated. It did not transpire, a disjointed performance led to a sobering victory. Social media, as it always does, over-reacted and demanded the coach be sacked. He, like Mr Martin, can only hope that when push comes to shove his players perform.

They, like Mr Martin’s First XV, did not. Time to look in the mirror where, in both instances, the truth is plain to see if you want to see it.

Tragically, for Fianna Fáil’s legacy, it is not at all certain that such an exercise would succeed and that they might avoid the fate of the 50p coin or, worse, the struggling, marginalised woodcock.