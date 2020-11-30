Irish Examiner View: Toy Show gave us the gift of giving

Irish Examiner View: Toy Show gave us the gift of giving

Adam King clapping in delight as he sees his favourite hospital porter, John Doyle on the Late Late Toy Show

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 10:05

We exercised that admirable national trait — the capacity to indulge the gift of giving — again on Friday night when the Late Late Toy Show raised €6.4m for various children’s causes.

This is a spectacular achievement for all involved and speaks far, far louder than words. At a moment when so much is in doubt, at a moment when even the glow of Christmas may be unavoidably dimmed, this speaks in a reassuringly decent way about this society.

The funds will be administered by the Community Foundation for Ireland next year. Half will be shared among Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation, and Children’s Books Ireland. The fund may surpass €6.4m as the online appeal will stay open for another two weeks.

The appeal was launched, said host Ryan Tubridy “to spread the Toy Show magic across the year to children who need it most”. Not only did it realise that objective, the show, as it has for years now announced in the most powerful and practical way, the arrival of the welcome Christmas spirit.

Toy Show Appeal raises more than €6m for charity

late late toy showchristmas
