Irish Examiner View: Champion Green on Black Friday

Shop local and get real bang for your buck
Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 09:23

There are many explanations for the term Black Friday, which falls today, but the 1950s version — which claims the term was coined by police in Philadelphia to describe the hordes of shoppers flooding the city the day after Thanksgiving — seems most apt for its current incarnation.

Bargain hunters will be out in force today, virtually at least. And who can blame them in a year when jobs losses and wage cuts have affected so many?

The irony, though, is that many of those who click and buy will be supporting jobs outside Ireland. Some 70% of Irish online sales go outside the country.

To encourage more shoppers to buy at home, a number of Irish retailers have come together to offer ‘Green Friday’ bargains. 

By supporting them, we are helping to ensure that our favourite outlets will still be here when the pandemic finally passes.

Champion Green, the campaign to encourage people to shop local, estimates that we could boost the economy by €180m if everyone bought €50 of Irish goods this holiday season. 

Now that’s real bang for your buck.

Support local and turn your Black Friday green

