Irish Examiner View: We all need to get answers on Woulfe controversy

By avoiding scrutiny, Government is going down a rabbit hole it may find difficult to exit
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 10:25

Opposition parties have demanded that Justice Minister Helen McEntee come before the Dáil to explain the process around the appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court. 

However, this is being resisted by the Government on the grounds that, according to Arts Minister Catherine Martin, doing so would set a “dangerous precedent”. 

If the questioning of a cabinet minister on the performance of her duties is considered “dangerous”, this Government is going down a rabbit hole that it may find difficult to exit.

The appearance on Tuesday of Ms McEntee before the Oireachtas justice committee gave her the opportunity to explain how the name of one person was brought before Government last July. However, not subjecting her to scrutiny and questioning made a mockery of the committee.

Questions have been raised about the process by which Woulfe was appointed by the Cabinet over the summer. The opposition has called on Ms McEntee to answer Dáil questions after it emerged that three serving judges wrote to the government expressing an interest in the vacancy.

The Taoiseach said that when he learned the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) process deemed Woulfe suitable “that was good enough for me”. 

That raises the question of the operation of JAAB. Why was a lawyer with no judicial experience chosen over three other sitting judges?

It isn’t just politicians who need the answers — we all do.

