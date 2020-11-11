Irish Examiner view: Eradicate voracious rhododendron

Our six national parks are treasures we hold in trust for future generations even if we can, during our own lifetime, wallow in the physical and spiritual comfort they offer. If they offer us physical and spiritual refuge they offer much more to this island’s ever-more threatened wildlife and flora. They offer, or at least they should offer, the secure biodiverse habitats native animals and plants need to thrive.

It is not coincidental that one of the last refuges of the native red deer is Killarney National Park. A vast, by Irish standards, area that supports good wildlife populations. It might support even more prolific populations if it was in a healthier condition — especially the water in its lakes.

The Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) have pointed again to a recognised threat to that park. The conservation group has warned that a national plan is needed to combat the “smiling assassin” strangling the life of everything around it — rhododendrons. This introduced species sounds a death knell for any other plant it encounters. When it colonises an area it dominates absolutely leaving no room for anything else. This problem is particularly sharp in Killarney despite years of work trying to contain the pest. It seems time to intensify efforts to remove rhododendrons where ever they are found — even in gardens — if their relentless, choking advance is to be stopped. This project may need new resources but it certainly demands a new urgency.