Irish Examiner view: Book of Lismore back where it belongs

The manuscript dating from the late 15th century which contains material both from the Gaelic literary tradition and contemporary European texts has been donated to University College Cork
It is a hugely important cultural resource that belongs in its county of origin to be studied and cherished by scholars into the future. Picture: Clare Keogh

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 08:33

The Book of Lismore, a manuscript dating from the late 15th century that contains material both from the Gaelic literary tradition and contemporary European texts, has been donated to University College Cork.

Despite its title, the Book of Lismore, which consists of 198 large vellum folios, was created at Kilbrittain, Co Cork, for Fínghin Mac Carthaigh, Lord of Carbery (1478–1505). It became known as Leabhar Mhic Cárthaigh Riabhaigh.

The book contains the only surviving translation in Irish of the voyages of Marco Polo as well as tales of the warrior Fionn MacCumhaill and the Fianna.

The book will become the centre-piece of UCC Library’s collection of more than 200 Gaelic manuscripts. According to Pádraig Ó Macháin, Professor of Modern Irish at UCC, “the Book is a library of literature that makes a self-assured statement about aristocratic literary taste in autonomous Gaelic Ireland in the late 15th century.” 

It is a hugely important cultural resource that belongs in its county of origin to be studied and cherished by scholars into the future.

Medieval Book of Lismore returns home to Cork after 'eventful' 500-year journey

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

