Irish Examiner View: Covid-19 is not the only crisis we face

At its most basic, the Government's annual budget is a mission statement for all of society. Medium-term priorities are defined, older objectives may be redefined.

Some projects are supported, others downgraded. Ways to fund those objectives are designed and announced.

A less civic-minded disposition might suggest that this annual carving up of the national cake is about looking after the constituency that put, and may keep, an administration in power.

A budget is, ideally at least, a combination of all of those ambitions. How it is balanced, how opportunities are nuanced, how burdens are shared define its success or otherwise. That process also, maybe disproportionately, defines an administration's stability and potential.

Tomorrow's budget, the first offered to the Dáil by a formal partnership between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, will be all of those things but it must be so much more as well.

If the public face of the relationship between Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath is an accurate echo of their working relationship and mutual trust then one hurdle has been crossed already.

That foundation, in today's circumstances, cannot be underestimated. The novelty of that historically-significant partnership is, however, overshadowed by the pandemic's extraordinary challenges and the uncertainty that flows from them.

That uncertainty is so great that even agreeing of priorities is not as easy as it might seem. Nevertheless, the situation is not as gloomy as figures offered earlier in the year suggested.

Current data from the Central Bank, the Economic and Social Research Institute, and Ibec, highlight the remarkable performances in sectors such as pharma, medical devices, or computer services in growing exports while supporting jobs and sustaining tax revenues.

Despite that, tomorrow's budget will recognise that swathes of the domestic economy are in meltdown. It will also recognise that the outlook for consumer-facing sectors and for jobs is worrying, a grim reality that may well be exacerbated by a new round of restrictions.

The dominant theme will be a war-chest to try to meet the threat of Covid-19 and Brexit. As the scale of these challenges is unknown it is impossible to be precise but no-one will complain if that fund is unprecedented as it can be diverted if unused.

Income and wage supports will remain a vital part of tomorrow's strategy if the good work already done in that area is to be consolidated. Imaginative schemes, something more immediate than yet more training programmes, are needed to counter unemployment among young people.

Everything possible to ensure this grave situation does not fester is needed. The same urgency applies to resolving the housing crisis, a shameful, life-defining symptom of a failing philosophy.

Despite Covid-19 this issue is at a critical point and must be confronted even if the old vested, unwavering interests squeal. A new more radical, less tolerant approach is needed.