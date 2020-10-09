Irish Examiner view: Why do we accept such bad decisions?

If the any-year-now National Children’s Hospital is the apex symbol of what happens when accountability is just a notion, then the inordinate delays in cataract treatment — up to five years — fall into the straw-that-broke-everything category. The idea that public patients must be bussed from Munster to Derry or Belfast to have this basic, life-changing treatment is shameful.
Brexit may complicate this, cross-border hip services too. Efforts to ensure that cross-border heart and cancer services can continue post-Brexit are under way. Efforts to deliver cataract service in the south are under way too, but it will be at least two years before they are available — another example of the culture undermining our health service and citizens’ faith in the State’s capacity to deliver basic services. Something’s gotta give.