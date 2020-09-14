Irish Examiner View: We must keep our eye on the ball in Brexit talks

Things have reached a sorry pass when Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has to refute Downing Street suggestions that the EU could block goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. 

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 10:08 AM

That suggestion may be bizarre but it comes straight from the Brexit playbook, invoking the blitz spirit of them against us even if in the most dishonest, dishonourable way. 

In a disconcerting way too, as the claim will be believed by some of those who believed that a vote for Brexit would mean an extra £350m a week for the NHS.

As Brexit talks enter their decisive moments it is important to be clear and firm but it is also of huge importance to recognise another unchangeable truth.

Once these negotiations end, and when Johnson and Cummings are eventually driven from Downing Street, Ireland and Britain will still be neighbiours. 

Reliable, trusting relationships will be necessary - even if those who undermine them today do not realise they are playing with fire.

