Irish Examiner View: A long wait for redress for abuse survivors

For the fifth time in as many years, a group of men who were sexually abused as children by a teacher at their Limerick primary school have been protesting outside the Dáil at the failure of successive governments to respond to their plight.

The men, who attended Creagh Lane school, are calling on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to take direct responsibility for resolving their long-running grievance. They have good reason to direct their attention to the Taoiseach because, when in opposition, Micheál Martin was vocal in support of them and their right to redress.

Yesterday the 'Creagh Lane men', as they are known, travelled from Limerick to Dublin to try to draw attention to their situation through protest.

This is not the first time the Government has neglected ‘day school’ abuse victims. It took the European Court of Human Rights, in the case of Cork woman Louise O’Keeffe case, to conclude that the State was culpable in abuse cases, leading to the establishment of a redress scheme for survivors of abuse in national schools.

The court concluded that the State bore some responsibility for the abuse she suffered at the hands of her former school principal and that the State should compensate her.

However, the scheme established as a result of the O'Keeffe ruling included a bizarre and self-serving provision that applicants must prove that a prior complaint had been received by the authorities about their abuser. Victims argued that this was a misinterpretation of the European court ruling and that it placed an impossible barrier to those applying for compensation.

In July of last year, a judge came to the same conclusion and concluded that this strange interpretation effectively denied victims of child sexual abuse access to the redress scheme. Judge Iarfhlaith O'Neill ruled that the State’s interpretation represented a fundamental unfairness to applicants and involved "an inherent inversion of logic", because of its insistence that survivors of sex abuse in primary schools need to prove that there was a complaint made to authorities about their abuser before their abuse took place.

The men are all now aged in their 60s and say the issue has "taken over" their lives. Perhaps it is time that some of that burden should be shared by the Taoiseach. After all, speaking in the Dáil in May last year, Mr Martin was strongly critical of the redress scheme and said victims had been "shamefully, cynically, and cruelly treated by Government over the last number of years".

Yet he now presides over an administration that is prolonging the survivors’ ill-treatment. The Department of Education was due this month to update the European court on progress in implementing the O’Keeffe ruling, but it sought, and was granted, an extension to December.

In a statement, it said: "Because of the complexity and sensitivity of the issues involved, the matter requires careful deliberation."

How much longer must these men wait for redress? According to the legal maxim, ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. Even if it is not denied, it is certainly diminished.