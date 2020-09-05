Irish Examiner View: Two nominations put forward to replace Phil Hogan

Once Ursula von der Leyen asked for two people, one a woman and the other a man, to be proposed to replace Phil Hogan, Micheál Martin's Government had no choice but to comply.

There may be no legal compunction to do so but in the Brussels bubble where relationships within hierarchies all but define success or failure it would have been more than foolish to deny her request.

That request met when the Government yesterday afternoon named four-term MEP Mairead McGuinness and ex-vice president of the European Investment Bank Andrew McDowell as nominees.

Commentary on the circumstances that led to that vacancy has been more than revealing.

Several prominent voices have fretted that we have made a mistake and diminished our standing.

The Government must have recognised this possibility but by insisting that errant behaviour must have consequences it served the by far bigger obligation - protecting the integrity and disinterest of our disciplinary processes.

They have suffered unwarranted criticism for this but can take comfort by imagining the imagine the caterwauling if Mr Hogan had been protected and allow to continue as our commissioner.