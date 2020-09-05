Irish Examiner View: Two nominations put forward to replace Phil Hogan

Irish Examiner View: Two nominations put forward to replace Phil Hogan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holding a joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings, Dublin.

Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Once Ursula von der Leyen asked for two people, one a woman and the other a man, to be proposed to replace Phil Hogan, Micheál Martin's Government had no choice but to comply. 

There may be no legal compunction to do so but in the Brussels bubble where relationships within hierarchies all but define success or failure it would have been more than foolish to deny her request. 

That request met when the Government yesterday afternoon named four-term MEP  Mairead McGuinness and ex-vice president of the European Investment Bank Andrew McDowell as nominees.

Commentary on the circumstances that led to that vacancy has been more than revealing.

Several prominent voices have fretted that we have made a mistake and diminished our standing. 

The Government must have recognised this possibility but by insisting that errant behaviour must have consequences it served the by far bigger obligation - protecting the integrity and disinterest of our disciplinary processes. 

They have suffered unwarranted criticism for this but can take comfort by imagining the imagine the caterwauling if Mr Hogan had been protected and allow to continue as our commissioner.

More in this section

Wind turbine Irish Examiner View: A reminder from Apple about cutting carbon emissions
dumped waste.jpg Irish Examiner View: Seize vehicles to curb illegal dumping and fly-tipping
Facebook US Election Irish Examiner View: Facebook's power unprecedented as social media a new kind of kingmaker

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices