Irish Examiner View: New work habits, new health habits

Back in March, when winter was in retreat and the cheering promise of summer called, the pandemic arrived. All but the most perceptive imagined, or at least hoped, that it would be no more than another temporary little arrangement, one that would pass in the medium term and make way for the return of something like normal. So much for wishful thinking.

One of the immediate Covid-driven changes was that tens of thousands of people had to flee crowded offices to work from home. There was, in a huge number of cases, almost an air of liberation about it. The daily grind of commuting, an increasing toll in so many lives, was gone.

Those lucky enough to have a spare room to turn into an office, even if they had to share it with a partner who also worked from home, were lucky. Others, who had to share a kitchen table with bored, distracting children, were less fortunate.

Others still, who lived in modest apartments, saw the size of their physical and social world shrink dramatically. This, inevitably, had social, psychological, and health consequences — consequences, too, for some tottering relationships.

Despite that, and very much on the debit side of the ledger, the majority of workers and office-based businesses seem able to function remotely.

As the novelty of these arrangements fades, the conversation around protecting isolated workers has begun, so this social and technological evolution does not exacerbate disadvantage. The future of the office, as a place of business or as an investment, is coming under a new kind of scrutiny, too.

It is too early to be conclusive about how home working has changed home workers’ lives, but an early study from the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) is a cause for concern, even if its findings are not surprising.

A survey, of 1,007 people, found that more than half — 53% — of home-workers sit for an average of two hours and 40 minutes longer per day than they did while working in an office. Home workers are, essentially, sitting for an extra day every working week. This, warns the IHF, increases the risk of stroke or heart disease.

Others warn that such a sedentary lifestyle may push the number of Irish people who have developed type 2 diabetes

towards the quarter-million mark. The IHF red flag, part of IHF’s Escape Your Chair Heart Month campaign, suggests home keyboard workers should get up and move for a minute each hour during the day, and comes just as a new British study warns that body mass index — weight — is a much more powerful risk factor for type 2 diabetes than genetics. The authors say the majority of cases could either be prevented or reversed, if someone’s BMI was kept below their personal cut-off point at which abnormal blood-sugar levels are triggered.

Everyone has a different risk threshold, explaining why some people at a healthy weight develop the condition, while others who are overweight do not, said Brian Ference, of Cambridge University.

A healthy lifestyle is a habit and, as work changes, those habits should be modified to prevent the insidious creep of unwanted weight and the limiting health that invites. Take that break, walk around for those vital, health-enhancing five minutes. A modest investment can pay huge dividends.