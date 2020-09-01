Irish Examiner view: Support those who protect us

We have, so far at least, avoided the polarisation and aggression around the need for self-discipline to try to contain the pandemic. There have of course been too many exceptions - take a bow Killarney - but by and large there is a generally observed consensus.

That solidarity, though it could be improved, has allowed Government to consider if concerts might resume if alcohol is not served on the premises. This seems appropriate as the live music sector has been mothballed for six months - an entirely unsustainable situation.

Should that transpire it will, however, bring into a sharp focus an unavoidable question for many venues - can a concert in a bar setting be viable without drink sales revenue?

That question underlines how very central drink is in this culture, a reality reflected in the rule that no more than 50 people can gather in "controlled" indoor venues.

A second weekend report from Kerry shows how very fraught the situation has become. A Waterville restaurant - Dooleys - has reported that two customers welched on a reservation after they established that customers and staff would be wearing masks.

The restaurant accepted that cancellation and is to be commended for refusing to indulge this kind of intimidation and idiocy, especially after what has been a very difficult summer for the sector.