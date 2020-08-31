Irish Examiner view: So out of touch

We are, it seems, at a life-or-death crossroads for climate change. 

Monday, August 31, 2020 - 09:22 AM

Over recent decades huge advances have been made in how an ever-growing number of people accept their responsibilities to the environment. That trend must continue if we are to avert pollution and climate change. 

We are, it seems, at a life-or-death crossroads. Yet, there are myriad examples of how industry undermines much of that good work, of how industry, like Clifden golfers, imagines the world is unchanged.    

A joint venture between Dairygold and Norway's TINE in East Cork seems such an example. 

The cheese-making partnership has been granted a discharge licence that opponents claim will see millions of litres of treated fats, oils, and grease discharged into a local waterway every day. 

As only 50 jobs will be created this seems bizarre — though it is far more bizarre that the operation is underpinned by Single Farm Payments which are funded by taxpayers willing to change their lifestyles to prevent this kind of pollution. 

