Irish Examiner view: Where are the sane voices?

At last week’s Republican convention, US President Donald Trump evoked a violent, dystopian future, should Democrat Joe Biden win in November. By exploiting a fraught, intensifying situation, Trump threw fuel on the flames.

That so many of his and his supporters’ wild claims were almost laughably dishonest seems to have made no difference.

That had direct consequences when a man was shot dead in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, as a 600-vehicle caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed.

Coming days after Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with murdering two protesters in Kenosha, it deepens the sense that the US is racing towards that dystopian future before a vote is cast.

That ‘Christian’ groups lead the fundraising for Rittenhouse’s defence darkens a growing foreboding. Trump’s supporters are not alone. The Black Lives Matter protesters who riot and loot not only undermine their own cause, but make a violent response sadly inevitable.

At this remove, and on an island where the lesson that political violence is never an answer remains fresh, these events look like the opening salvos in that dystopian future and raise a troubling question — how many more will die before America votes?

There is an even more troubling question and a lesson, too: Why have sane, decent Republicans, why have sane, decent Democrats, abandoned the field to those determined to destroy the spirit and hope of democracy?