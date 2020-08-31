Irish Examiner view: Funds for a new pay deal do not exist

Stability, credibility, and resources are cornerstones of successful government. It will flounder without one and struggle grievously without two. It is more than difficult to be optimistic about a government where all three are, if not absent, then in jeopardy.

Yet, that is the bed Micheál Martin’s coalition has, by and large, made for itself, even if the pandemic has shattered ideas on public finances and spending that seemed plausible as recently as January.

This Government has been naturally destabilised by generations-old distrust and resignations made unavoidable by old-school hubris and veniality.

Be that as it may, the agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is unprecedented and may, just may, if a few leopards can change a few spots, provide the kind of centrist stability in ever more scarce supply.

Unfortunately, that hope, that optimism is beginning to look all too like a delusion.

The Government’s credibility, that irreplaceable, unfakeable currency, has been holed if not below the waterline then at the waterline by a series of resignations during its honeymoon period.

But there is more. Communications around the pandemic have been confusing and contradictory. That charge stands, even if the latitude demanded by this ever-evolving crisis is recognised.

That a suggestion by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that a new lockdown might be necessary was privately dismissed by some of his cabinet colleagues. It epitomises that inconsistency.

Mr Donnelly’s statement did nothing other than inspire further dread among struggling businesses — just as footage from Killarney this weekend showing something more like a céilí mór than responsible social distancing inspired a sense of futility among those who behave responsibly.

The Clifden 80 are not by any means the only covidiots among us.

And yet the greatest challenge may lie ahead, a challenge undiminished even if it is a new episode in a long-running saga — public sector pay rises at a time of crisis. Around 300,000 public sector workers are due a 2% increase at the end of October and a new pay deal is to be negotiated in the coming weeks.

Doubts have emerged at cabinet around the viability of a new deal, doubts that will be dismissed by the usual sources. Some context is necessary. Government will borrow at least €30bn this year to meet its obligations.

If the crisis persists, we may need to borrow up to €50bn before the end of next year, more in subsequent years. GDP will fall this year, by as much as 10%. The Central Bank forecasts unemployment above 12% next year.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that in a worst-case scenario recovery might take three-and-a-half years. That may be optimistic, as it took 11 years to recover from the 2008 crisis.

These are grim, cold figures because so many, especially young people, are already struggling with the consequences of Covid-19.

Essentially, the resources to fund a new public pay deal other than one helping the lowest paid do not exist. To pretend they do will destroy what’s left of Government stability and credibility — and the social unity needed to beat the pandemic.