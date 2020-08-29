Irish Examiner view: Brexit sidelined as crunch talks falter

Were he alive, Shakespeare might rewrite his 1593 line from Richard III: “A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse...” Today he might best speak to the mood of the day with: “Good news, good news, my kingdom for any good news...”

We seem, even the most naturally buoyant among us, tied to a pendulum swinging between one iceberg story or another, cut off from a sunny shore by a surging tide of unnervingly grim and distressing events.

That played out this week in our version of America’s culture wars. Golfgate unleashed barely-contained anger over hubris, equality, and coronavirus common purpose.

Though its conclusion, an early one at least, was hardly satisfactory, there were no alternatives.

America’s played out through the Republican convention and reminded the world that a second Trump presidency is a very real threat, especially as his opponents seem suspended in a kind of political aspic where the failures of yesterday are imagined capable of delivering the hopes and needs of tomorrow. And all the while Kenosha, or another city like it, burns.

Just as America struggles with its inner demons, Europe and Britain struggle to agree on a post-Brexit reality, a struggle that will, as Phil Hogan’s supporters pointed out, have particular consequences for this Republic.

The divorce talks are not going well. Germany has vetoed plans to discuss Brexit at a high-level EU meeting next Wednesday because there has not been “any tangible progress”.

Brussels bemoans a “completely wasted” summer. EU officials fear Boris Johnson may risk a no-deal exit in December and would be all too happy to blame Brussels, should talks fail.

If the UK’s stance became “more pragmatic and realistic”, EU officials say there is still a chance to save the talks.

This “pragmatism” means accepting that tariff-free access to the single market means common standards on environment, state aid, and worker and consumer protection.

Britain rejects this linkage, more a credo than a bargaining chip for the EU. Britain bucks at the idea that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though Johnson’s capacity to imagine international agreements as stepping stones rather than obligations make this parallelism obligatory.

Earlier this month, Johnson warned with Trump-grade mendacity that “over my dead body” will there be an Irish Sea trade border.

Yet he and his MPs voted to endorse that very protocol in an international treaty. His subsequent statements, and the huzzahs from his Brexiteer dragoons, pretend that crossing the Irish Sea can be done without still-unbuilt checkpoints at ports and lorry parks.

They ignore the need for tariffs, veterinary checks and customs declarations, before we even get to the concept of recruiting tens of thousands of British customs officers. The complexity of what lies ahead is exemplified by a quiche made in Kerry but destined for Leeds.

The haulier faces three checks, each of which must be paid for, for the ham, milk, and eggs. This madness may see the closure of Ireland’s meat processing plants that rely so heavily on the British market.

“My kingdom for any good news” indeed.