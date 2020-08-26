Irish Examiner view: Crisis calls for a German response 

Very different expectations lead to very different outcomes and, naturally, perpetuate different behaviours. We have had, over recent days, examples of how one culture — ours — indulges what another — Germany’s — would not tolerate.

We prevaricate, they do not. Early yesterday, it became known that EC president Ursula von der Leyen gave a 1pm Dublin deadline to embattled commissioner Phil Hogan to submit a full account of his movements in Ireland before an Oireachtas golf outing in Clifden last week.

That hard-nosed, barely-concealed impatience suggests Ms von der Leyen judged Mr Hogan’s first reports incomplete or at best vague.

This hardly augurs well for Mr Hogan. If Mr Hogan is the lead actor in this tragedy/farce, then former attorney general and now Supreme Court judge, Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe, is a leading member of the supporting cast.

His behaviour is being reviewed at a leisurely, far less demanding Irish pace. No 1pm deadlines were mentioned, much less imposed.

Former chief justice Susan Denham has been asked by the Supreme Court to review whether Mr Woulfe should have attended.

That review will observe all obligations, ethical and procedural even if it is obvious to anyone with even a yellow pack moral compass that there can only be one conclusion.

The process will allow the storm to settle so it is, again, a conventional kick to touch to buy time but for what? The issue is as simple as it could be and it seems at best a dodge, at worst an abrogation of duty, to invoke this procedure.

If Ms von der Leyen can make quick, decisive demands why not our country’s most senior judges?

Like so many controversies rooted at golf’s 19th hole, this one rumbles on despite what is happening in the larger, bare-knuckled world.

While it dominates political discourse, and as individuals in Hong Kong, Belgium, and the Netherlands have been reinfected with Covid-19, schools are reopening.

Something around one million pupils reassemble for the first time in months. So far, so good even if bringing 150 pupils together to pray in a school hall shows that golfers are not the only ones capable of misjudgement.

Already, teachers have called for a review of rules which exempt primary schoolchildren from wearing face masks.

This entirely rational request should almost be unnecessary as the WHO has recommended that children between six and 11 should wear face masks on a “risk-based approach”.

Neither should there be any debate, or delay about doing all that is possible to allow teachers with particular vulnerabilities continue to teach remotely. No-one in Ireland has faced a challenge as complex, as alive with risk as reopening our schools.

That is widely understood though some who should know better — Van Morrison can be added to that list after he denounced the “pseudoscience” around Covid-19 — stymie the efforts of others.

It would be miraculous if only a minority of schools did not face one issue or another as they reopen.

Some of those will provoke anger but the best outcomes will be achieved by those who, like Ms von der Leyen, remain clear-headed and determined.

This is a moment for a German response rather than an Irish one — in more ways than one.