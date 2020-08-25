Irish Examiner View: Towns and villages missing out - Flight to the land

Irish Examiner View: Towns and villages missing out - Flight to the land
Picture: PA
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 09:19 AM

This staycation summer, maybe next year's staycation summer too, many of us visited corners of the country we had ignored for years. 

One striking aspect of those revisitations is that ribbon development, one the bane of planners and sustainability, continues apace.

This is as true in Kerry as it is anywhere else, more than half - 59% - of all new houses built there in the past five years are one-off, rural houses. 

The trend is so clear that the Office of the Planning Regulator, an agency established to advise local authorities, has expressed its concerns. 

This flight to the land continues as centres like Cahersiveen, Dingle, Kenmare, Killorglin, Listowel and Castleisland watch their populations dwindle. 

This is seen in other ways too - often, the only significant level of new housing provision in established centres come through the social housing sector.

This hardly seems sustainable socially or environmentally. 

Yet, it is unimaginable that the process might be even slowed much less reversed.

