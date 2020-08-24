Irish Examiner view: Let’s reconsider RTÉ’s purpose

For decades, RTÉ fuelled public debate, not all of it high-minded. Miley's farmboy clumsiness often got as much passionate attention as a Primetime expose.

The station was embedded in our national persona in the way very few other semi-state institutions are or were. It was the conduit through which much of our world was seen. For a while, RTÉ's stars were close enough to the top of Ireland's Celebrity Tree but all that has changed forever. There will never be another Gaybo because media diversity scatters the limelight far more thinly than before. Despite that, a solvent, independent public sector broadcaster was never more important.

Earlier this year RTÉ warned Government that it was facing a deficit of €36m this year though that figure was later modified to something between €10m and €20m. The difference seems almost academic as neither is sustainable, though the range of the estimate is so great that it hardly inspires confidence.

In terms of international television and radio stations, RTÉ is a cottage industry with limited, dwindling resources and that trend will not change. Like all media and many retailers, it struggles in a world where media monopoly is a quaint, historical notion.

Is it time to reconsider the broadcaster's purpose, its place in Irish life? It seems as if it may be as if it continues to try to be all things to all men, a kind of green BBC, it will continue to fade.

None of us should welcome that, nor can we afford it.