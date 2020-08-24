Irish Examiner View: Record recycling highlights idea that works

A nationwide buying spree for electrical goods once the Covid-19 shackles were loosened saw the country's largest recycling scheme record the busiest month in its 15-year history.

WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Ireland said it recovered 3,763 tonnes of electrical waste in July — the equivalent of 12,800 fridges or 1.7m small appliances — marking a new national monthly e-waste record.

Once upon a time, a good number of these would be dumped in the countryside — some still are — but these figures show how joined-up thinking works. WEEE point out that the positive change was driven by the "We'll Take It Back" retail programme. This must encourage those who are working so hard to reduce plastic bottle usage and their toxic impact on our world.