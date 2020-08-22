Irish Examiner View: The tremendous challenges of Brexit and climate change

This weekend, unwise golf outings, challenges to political or judicial careers, and the struggle to contain the pandemic will dominate public discourse. That attention, underpinned by a growing sense of fear, is entirely appropriate.

However, there are other urgent issues that demand attention.

Just yesterday, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier accused the British government of “wasting valuable time” and making “unlikely” a post-Brexit deal between the EU and the UK.

As there are barely two months to go until the EU-imposed deadline of late October for a deal, he warned: “Frankly I am disappointed and I am worried.” After two days of talks he said: “Too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forwards.”

At this stage an agreement seemed “unlikely”, he said. His opposite number David Frost struck a more hopeful note while acknowledging there had been “little progress”.

In the longer term, these vents may have an even a greater impact on this society and economy than Covid-19.

Today, we report on one of the known knowns of climate change — an inevitable upsurge in immigration to this country.

That will be part of a process scientists have described as one of the greatest movements of population in human history.

We have much to do if those challenges are not to overwhelm us — and there is still time, some at least.