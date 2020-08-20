Irish Examiner View: A Covid upside?

Flu figures drop internationally
Irish Examiner View: A Covid upside?
Anti-Covid measures, including mask wearing, have cut flu cases dramatically. 
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 10:05 AM

Health reports coming from all corners of the globe have been, for the most part, bleak since the first outbreak of coronavirus last December. 

It is a welcome relief, then, to have optimistic news from South Africa which reports that it has had no flu season for the first time in nearly four decades.

The country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases normally registers about 1,000 cases of flu between April and August, winter in the Southern Hemisphere. This year, however, it has recorded just one.

Experts say they have the coronavirus to thank. Measures introduced to prevent the spread of the virus, such as mask wearing, restrictions and closures, had the unexpected but welcome side effect of essentially eliminating flu.

South Africa was not alone. Cases of flu, which kills millions of people every year, have also decreased sharply in other countries from New Zealand and Australia to Argentina and Chile. 

Their stringent anti-Covid measures helped to cut the transmission of influenza.

It’s a promising trend that might offer succour to many in the Northern Hemisphere fearful that the upcoming flu season will overwhelm hospitals.

