Irish Examiner View: Co-living and 'hot-bedding' show we tolerate exploitation

Shared accommodation among workers at meat plants escalated Covid-19 cases
Irish Examiner View: Co-living and 'hot-bedding' show we tolerate exploitation
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 09:05 AM

Earlier this week Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin published a Bill that would ban co-living, a sardine-tin response to the housing crisis. 

Co-living regulations allow for living spaces of 12 square metres — which Ó Broin says is the average size of a car parking space — at around €1,300 month. 

It is hard to think of an idea as exploitative of the vulnerable or one so socially regressive.

However, allegations made by Siptu to the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee yesterday, suggest practices in the meat sector are even worse. 

Siptu's Greg Ennis claimed that more than 40 migrant meat plant workers are sharing “rooms/accommodation” in a Midlands town. 

The union, which represents around 20,000 workers, called for an end to the practice of “hot-bedding” in these circumstances — the use of the same bed by workers on alternate shifts. 

The union also made claims bogus self-employment and sub-contracting at meat plants which deprive the State of tax and leaves workers without key pandemic-linked illness and unemployment benefits. 

Though the Department of Social Protection has said it will investigate the claims it is hard to be reassured as even the most basic regulatory oversight would have uncovered these practices a long time ago.

Apart from Covid-19 security, these practices can only endure in a society that tolerates a government that has turned a deaf ear to basic decency and social responsibility. 

If this coalition is to have any hope of re-election it must confront these abuses and challenge the belief system — its own — that considers them acceptable.  

Read More

20% of meat processing plants offer sick pay to workers, committee hears

More in this section

Copy%20of%201679708_1679708 Irish Examiner View: Around the world we are still building walls
US Election 225342 Irish Examiner View: Reasons to hail historic nomination of Kamala Harris
Carrie O’Flynn, historical re-enactor, in costume of the early Irish Examiner View: Ellen Hutchins Festival to remember Ireland's first botanist

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices