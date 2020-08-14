Irish Examiner View: Co-living and 'hot-bedding' show we tolerate exploitation

Earlier this week Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin published a Bill that would ban co-living, a sardine-tin response to the housing crisis.

Co-living regulations allow for living spaces of 12 square metres — which Ó Broin says is the average size of a car parking space — at around €1,300 month.

It is hard to think of an idea as exploitative of the vulnerable or one so socially regressive.

However, allegations made by Siptu to the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee yesterday, suggest practices in the meat sector are even worse.

Siptu's Greg Ennis claimed that more than 40 migrant meat plant workers are sharing “rooms/accommodation” in a Midlands town.

The union, which represents around 20,000 workers, called for an end to the practice of “hot-bedding” in these circumstances — the use of the same bed by workers on alternate shifts.

The union also made claims bogus self-employment and sub-contracting at meat plants which deprive the State of tax and leaves workers without key pandemic-linked illness and unemployment benefits.

Though the Department of Social Protection has said it will investigate the claims it is hard to be reassured as even the most basic regulatory oversight would have uncovered these practices a long time ago.

Apart from Covid-19 security, these practices can only endure in a society that tolerates a government that has turned a deaf ear to basic decency and social responsibility.

If this coalition is to have any hope of re-election it must confront these abuses and challenge the belief system — its own — that considers them acceptable.