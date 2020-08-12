Irish Examiner view: Creche outbreak a warning to us all

The community childcare facility in Meath where there have been five confirmed cases, including three children, of Covid-19
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 09:26 AM

That three children and two staff members at a community childcare centre in Navan tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week will send a shiver down the spine of every parent who relies on comparable facilities.

It will also cause parents of older children, who were looking forward to schools reopening in a few weeks’ time, to pause.

The affected children were said to be asymptomatic, while the two adults have demonstrated mild Covid-19 symptoms.

Children using the creche had been split into pods of up to eight since it reopened in June. The idea that the virus does not attack children is no longer sustainable.

This may mean a new, higher level of protection is necessary in schools or any other facility where children congregate.

Most of all, though, it demands an unrelenting personal responsibility from all of us to do all we can to contain the pandemic.

It also shows, as Auckland imposes a new lockdown after just three new cases, those grossly irresponsible politicians who say it’s not a shopkeeper’s job to enforce mask-wearing for what they really are.

