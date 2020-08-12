Irish Examiner view: Wealth divide may destabilise our world

Statistics, the correlation of data describing our lives, can be sobering shorthand for what happens in our world. They can, in the most succinct, unexpected ways, describe how power constantly shifts.

They can, maybe better than any historian, describe how empires rise and fall. One statistic, detailing how China pours more concrete every three years than the US did in the 20th century, says far, far more than anything about runaway construction in China.

Another, showing that China has not gone to war since the 1970s, while the US has, since 2001, spent over $6trn on military operations, might explain why China can be so focussed on domestic development.

Former US president Jimmy Carter recently underlined that difference when he pointed out that, in its 242-year history, the US has enjoyed only 16 years of peace.

Statistics about the growing concentration of wealth, wealth almost beyond Croesus’s comprehension, suggest that the US can expect that its involvement in conflict will continue and that it may even, for the first time since 1861, be domestic.

It might be a step too far, a moment too early, to argue that rioting and looting in Chicago over recent days were the opening salvos in that poverty-driven conflict.

However, it might be unwise to dismiss that connection, even if the mayor, Lori Lightfoot, described the riots as “brazen and criminal looting and destruction”.

Most rioters came from crumbs-from-the-table communities where institutionalised poverty has been exacerbated by racism, maladministration, and the pandemic’s deprivations. The fuse was lit generations ago.

Veteran Democrat Bernie Sanders has described this crisis from the other end of the spectrum. He pointed out that, during the pandemic, the deepest downturn since the Great Depression, Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man alive, recently made $13bn (€11.1bn) in just one day.

The Amazon founder did this as hundreds of thousands of his employees were denied paid sick leave, hazard pay, or a safe workplace. Sanders also pointed out that Walmart owners, the Walton family, made $21bn over the past 20 weeks, while taxpayers subsidised starvation wages at Walmart, the US’s largest private employer.

The detail of Sanders’ figures may be challenged, but the overall more-more-more trend is undeniable. Some will see it as capitalism doing what capitalism does.

Others, with a more perceptive grasp of history, will see it as unsustainable goading of the ideas of decency and society. You can only kick a sleeping dog so often.

That an Irish subsidiary of Apple paid dividends of almost $250bn to its US parent last year highlights our role in this concentration of wealth.

Apple Operations International Ltd paid a dividend of $196.7bn to Apple Inc in the year to the end of September 28, 2019, and an additional $51.8bn post the year-end to bring the payout to $248.5bn.

These are tremendous sums and will intensify our European partners’ scrutiny, and unhappiness, with how we deal with these matters.

Our world faces many challenges, but unless this one is resolved quickly, instability looms — and resolving it requires little more than the courage to do the right thing.