Irish Examiner View: Support workers through sick-pay schemes to fight virus

'Terms and conditions transmit Covid'
The Carroll  Cuisine meat plant in Co  Offaly which has suspended operations until further HSE test results on its workers are returned. Picture Eamonn Farrell / Rollingnews.ie
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 09:05 AM

Meat Industry Ireland and trade union Siptu yesterday agreed that wider rapid testing was needed to address the coronavirus outbreaks in four meat-processing plants that have led to the introduction of a local lockdown in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

The workers and the local community will welcome any measure that will help them return to the so-called ‘new normal’. 

But if we are to avoid similar shutdowns in the future, we have to go further and look at how meat workers are paid. 

As Siptu organiser Greg Ennis pointed out, terms and conditions are a huge transmitter of the virus in the meat industry.

He said nine in 10 workers did not have a sick-pay scheme which was contributing to the transmission of Covid-19. 

Workers felt they had to go to work even when sick as they had no other income to rely on.

The situation is not confined to the meat industry. Last month, Siptu told an Oireachtas committee that some health workers may have hidden virus symptoms to avoid losing out on pay. 

There was also a culture of staff working while ill because of their perceived obligations to colleagues, the IMO warned.

One of the best ways to protect against outbreaks in workplaces is to ensure that workers will not be out of pocket if they need to take time off. 

Rapid testing is vital but so too are good terms and conditions.

