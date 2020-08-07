The Irish Examiner View: Lahart's line of questioning a poor call

Friday, August 07, 2020 - 00:00 AM

Anyone who can, dispassionately, see themselves as others see them is indeed lucky. An honest self-appraisal is always helpful. In that context, it is difficult to imagine how Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart might think that his call to Government to publish evidence about the link between Covid-19 cases and pubs reopening will enhance his standing.

Even the most rudimentary understanding of how C19 spreads through communities linked to an even more basic understanding of what really goes on in Irish pubs suggests that the two are a match made in hell no matter how struggling publicans work — and invest — to try to ensure that any reopening will not further spread the pandemic.

By asking this question, by raising these doubts Mr Lahart undermines the Government's containment efforts and sows doubt where there is none.

