The Irish Examiner View: Going up is just kicking to touch

Minister questions height limits
The Irish Examiner View: Going up is just kicking to touch
Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage Darragh O'Brien said he favoured scrapping height restrictions for certain areas. File picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 00:00 AM

Our housing crisis demands a radical, innovative response. It has persisted for far too long and it has become a limiting issue in far too many lives. It exposes far too many people, especially young people, to exploitation instead of offering them the kind of social supports, tangible or otherwise, needed to realise basic human ambitions.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien made a contribution to the debate when he said he favoured scrapping building height restrictions for certain areas. That, on the face of it, seems plausible at this critical juncture but is it? The tallest buildings in Dublin's Docklands run to 24 stories and it is hard to imagine that anything higher could have any relevance to anyone other than individuals or couples. The pandemic-driven shift to home working, one that seems all but irreversible, adds to those concerns too. Ultra high-rise may be appropriate in a metropolis of, say, 10m plus people but we have not reached that point, maybe we never will.

There are a lot of mid-rise options between today's norms and something towering beyond 24 floors. All of those options should be considered before today's height limitations are changed, especially as changing the rules seems a boon for developers rather than those trying to find a home.

This is the minister's first bite at the cherry so it must be hoped that, in time, he proposes something more radical, something more imaginative, and something that that might, similar to  compulsory purchase orders, be a real gamechanger.  

Read More

Uncertainty lingers for pubs without a clear Covid-19 ‘endgame’

More in this section

CC FIANNA FAIL The Irish Examiner View: Lahart's line of questioning a poor call
CC O MALLEY REVIEW LAUNCH The Irish Examiner View: Balancing conflicting rights and hopes
Drinking beer at party Covid-19 now represents a threat to our social cohesion
housingminister darragh o'brienhousing crisis

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices