Irish Examiner view: To 'Save the Arts' it’s time to act imaginatively

Irish Examiner view: To 'Save the Arts' it’s time to act imaginatively

Members of the arts sector recount the emotional and financial toll of not being able to earn.

Monday, August 03, 2020 - 08:15 AM

Last October, when Budget 2020 was published, the National Campaign for the Arts (NCA) said it was “devastated”, declaring the sector was being left behind.

The NGO, which represents 1,000 artists and arts bodies, anticipated a 15% rise in funding in line with a government commitment to double it within seven years. Campaign chairwoman Angela Dorgan said the increase in the Arts Council budget from €75m to €80m felt “like a standstill”.

That “standstill” was, is, and will be exacerbated by the pandemic. The NCA suggests arts organisations will lose €2.9m for every month of shutdown, that 19,000 days of paid work were lost to the end of April, and that income of €6.4m was lost to the end of May.

Apart from sport, few sectors depend on a paying audience as dramatically as the performing arts. 

Thousands of musicians, actors, and all of their support crews have seen incomes evaporate.

This is especially true for musicians struggling to monetise their work in a world where technology makes piracy is life everyday. Some have responded by offering concerts behind paywalls, but most seem to have had limited success. Huge change is needed if this option is to prove viable.

In June, a €25m Covid-19 package was announced to support the sector but, in the grand scheme of things, that figure may prove inadequate.

For many artists, an immediate income is a priority if they are to continue in the sector. It is time to be imaginative about answering that pressing need.

Read More

Terry Prone: Falling over backwards to give me a hand with my broken arm

More in this section

Donald Trump Irish Examiner view: No scrutiny means no democracy
1/4/2018. 1916 Easter Rising Commemorations Irish Examiner view: Defence Forces undermined
MSPs debate child care plans Irish Examiner View: Action on autism
#save the arts

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices