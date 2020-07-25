Irish Examiner view: Olympics on hold

Today would have been a particularly exciting day as the Irish women’s hockey team were scheduled to take on South Africa.
Irish Examiner view: Olympics on hold
Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium  in Tokyo. Picture: Eugene Hoshiko
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 10:08 AM

In the summer we imagined for ourselves pre-Covid-19, we would now be gearing up to binge-watch Tokyo 2020, which was due to begin on Friday, July 24.

Today would have been a particularly exciting day as the Irish women’s hockey team were scheduled to take on South Africa. 

That incredible squad brightened up the summer of 2018 when they defied all expectations by reaching a World Cup final.

For now, though, all expectations are on hold as athletes around the world wonder what lies ahead. At least the Irish hockey team knows that they have qualified for the postponed Olympic Games, unlike many others who are waiting to be told when, or if, qualifiers will take place.

The postponement is a blow for athletes and fans, but also a devastating setback for Japan which faces the unwieldy nightmare of getting the world’s largest sporting event back up and running next year. 

For branding and marketing reasons, it will still be called Tokyo 2020.

Groundhog day is not ending any time soon.

Read More

Phelan attacks ‘insensitive’ Morrissey claim by Tánaiste

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Independent TD Catherine Connolly has become the first female Leas Cheann Comhairle END Irish Examiner View: Historic day shows us how much further we need to go
Unpaid elderly carers Irish Examiner view: Time to reform our care homes
480260161.jpg Irish Examiner View: Pupils need more than aspirations, a detailed back-to-school plan is required.
olympicstokyo 2020#covid-19

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices