Irish Examiner View: Novel animal visits or  unnatural booby trap

A humpback whale breaching out of the water in Clonakilty Bay.
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:00 AM

Nature sometimes reminds us of its magnificence in the most dramatic, inspiring ways. In recent days, a humpback whale was seen breaching in Clonakilty Bay by people enjoying a boat trip from Courtmacsherry, Co Cork. It was as if Attenborough's Blue Planet had gone on a world lecture tour and had reached Inchydoney.

Further north, in Co Wicklow Ireland's first sighting of a living Tropical Brown Booby was recorded. The large seabird, a native of the tropical Atlantic Ocean, was spotted this week in Greystones. 

Four years ago a brown booby landed on a boat at sea off the Skellig Islands in Kerry but this is the first known sighting of one alive. Earlier this year, there were hopes that a pair of ospreys might nest in Connacht after they took up residence.

These novelties may be a consequence of how climate change is changing animals' ranges but it seems natural to wonder what species are we losing because of climate change as well. 

