Irish Examiner view: A weak link in coronavirus battle

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought change, even if temporary, that has been resisted for over 300 years. The North’s Twelfth celebrations were curtailed. This realism is to be admired and as it is an example of responsible behaviour, even if there were ripples of poor behaviour.

The White House attacks on Dr Anthony Fauci hardly seems responsible — they politicise Covid-19 in a dangerous way. That was exemplified by the dying words of a 30-year old Texan who had attended a “Covid party”, believing the virus to be a hoax. “Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said ‘I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not,’” said Dr Jane Appleby, the chief medical officer at Methodist hospital in San Antonio.

Masks are now obligatory on public transport and further restriction may, in a worst-case scenario, be necessary. However, those measures may not be welcomed or observed as they might be unless unless we adopt a more assertive attitude to international travellers who come here despite clear public health advice. Let’s remove this weak link.