Irish Examiner View: Thoughts and best wishes with Dr Holohan and his wife

Dr Tony Holohan has had to step back from his role as chief medical officer to care for his wife Dr Emer Feely who has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. Picture: Brian Lawless

It is hard to think of a public servant who has won such trust in such a short space of time as Dr Tony Holohan. He has since the pandemic arrived on our shores in February, led the national discussion on the plague, remaining steadfastly disinterested and objective. His calm and clarity have made a significant if not the significant, contribution to the acceptance by the great majority of people of unprecedented restrictions.Underlining that fate is indeed blind, Dr Holohan has had to step back from his role as chief medical officer to care for his wife Dr Emer Feely who has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. She entered palliative care last Saturday.

It will be of little consolation to Dr Holohan and Dr Feely, or their teenage children, but the thoughts and best wishes of far more people than they could ever imagine are with them at their very difficult moment.