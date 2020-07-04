Irish Examiner View: Thoughts and best wishes with Dr Holohan and his wife

Underlining that fate is indeed blind, Dr Holohan has had to step back from his role as chief medical officer to care for his wife Dr Emer Feely who has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. She entered palliative care last Saturday.
Irish Examiner View: Thoughts and best wishes with Dr Holohan and his wife
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Dr Tony Holohan has had to step back from his role as chief medical officer to care for his wife Dr Emer Feely who has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. Picture: Brian Lawless
Dr Tony Holohan has had to step back from his role as chief medical officer to care for his wife Dr Emer Feely who has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. Picture: Brian Lawless

It is hard to think of a  public servant who has won such trust in such a short space of time as Dr Tony Holohan. He has since the pandemic arrived on our shores in February, led the national discussion on the plague, remaining steadfastly disinterested and objective. His calm and clarity have made a significant if not the significant, contribution to the acceptance by the great majority of people of unprecedented restrictions.Underlining that fate is indeed blind, Dr Holohan has had to step back from his role as chief medical officer to care for his wife Dr Emer Feely who has multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. She entered palliative care last Saturday.

It will be of little consolation to Dr Holohan and Dr Feely, or their teenage children, but the thoughts and best wishes of far more people than they could ever imagine are with them at their very difficult moment.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Independent TD Catherine Connolly has become the first female Leas Cheann Comhairle END Irish Examiner View: Historic day shows us how much further we need to go
Unpaid elderly carers Irish Examiner view: Time to reform our care homes
480260161.jpg Irish Examiner View: Pupils need more than aspirations, a detailed back-to-school plan is required.
our viewcoronavirusperson: holohanperson: emer feelyperson: drperson: tony holohanperson: feely

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices